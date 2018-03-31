CBSE paper leak 2018: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray slams BJP, asks students not to appear for re-exams

Raj Thackeray has now come to fore appealing parents not to give in to the Board’s decision.

CBSE paper leak 2018: After the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) paper leak menace, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has urged the parents of all the students to not let their wards appear for the re-exam. Following the huge ruckus which was created after the Board decided to take a re-test for leaked Mathematics and Economics papers, Raj Thackeray has now come to fore appealing parents not to give in to the Board’s decision. Calling it a ”mess” Thackeray blamed the government for the confusion.

Thackeray said that the government is incapable of securing the papers and that students had to bear the brunt of the authority’s carelessness. “Why should they go through this? I appeal to all parents that under no circumstance should they let their children appear for a re-exam, ” Thackeray said. He further said that this is a case of complete oversight and instead of owning up, the government is overburdening the students.

Not just pertaining to the examination paper leak menace, Shiv Sena went a step further and slammed the BJP government for the leaking the dates for Karnataka Assembly polls before Election Commission came out with it.

Shiv Sena editorial Saamana also slammed the government. It asked why the students were to suffer for the government’s laxities. “What can we expect from a government that believes in the politics of division?” the editorial said.

The union government clarifying the dates for examination said that the Economics paper for Class XII would be held on April 25. It also added that since the leak of the Mathematics paper of ClaX was leaked only in parts of Delhi and Haryana, if at all re-examination takes place, then it will be restricted to these areas.