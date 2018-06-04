CBSE NEET result 2018 DECLARED: How to check results at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE exam result 2018: NEET result to be released today at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE NEET result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test results today at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of NEET as the link has been activated to check results. CBSE NEET exam this was conducted by the board on May 6, 2018 across 2255 examination centres in India. A total of 13,26,725 candidates had registered for the CBSE NEET exam 2018. While the CBSE NEET result 2018 are to be declared today, the answer key for the same were released on May 25.

The news about the declaration of the results today was made by Anil Swarup, HRD Secretary on Twitter. He wrote, “CBSE informs that NEET results would be declared today.” The time for the announcement of the results has been disclosed. Candidates can visit the official website around 2 PM to check their results.

CBSE NEET result 2018: Here is how to check NEET exam results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET at cbseneet.nic.in/ cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “NEET result”

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check the results and save it for future

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note after the results have been declared-

THE INTER-SE-MERIT OF CANDIDATES FOR TIE-BREAKING

In case of two or more candidates obtaining equal marks in the NEET (UG) – 2018, the inter-se-merit of such candidates shall be determined in order of preference as follows:

(a) Candidates obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test.

(b) Candidates obtaining higher marks in Chemistry in the Test.

(c) Candidates with less number of attempted

MERIT LIST FOR COUNSELLING UNDER 15% ALL INDIA QUOTA

The merit list of the eligible and successful candidates who have opted for 15% All India quota seats will be prepared by the CBSE on the basis of score obtained in the NEET (UG) – 2018. The list of successful candidates shall be forwarded to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for the purpose of allotment of seats by Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats.

After the Declaration of NEET result 2018:

The Central Board of Secondary Education evaluates the Answer Sheets and the result and hosts the same on website www.cbseneet.nic.in. The board will prepare the merit list as per the directives of, DGHS, MCI and DCI. No category wise result sheet will be prepared. As soon as the result is ready, CBSE will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets. All Candidates who had appeared in NEET(UG)–2018 must remain in touch with the websites of CBSE, MOHFW, Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in) and Participating States/Universities/ Institutions till conclusion of final round of Counselling.