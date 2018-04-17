NEET Admit Card 2018 released on cbseneet.nic.in by CBSE; how to download

NEET Admit Cards 2018: The candidates who have applied for the exam which will be conducted this year can download the call letter from the official website cbseneet.nic.in. (Website)

NEET Admit Cards 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the admit cards for NEET 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) on the official website cbseneet.nic.in. The candidates who have applied for the exam which will be conducted this year can download the call letter from the official website now. To download the NEET admit cards, the candidates are required to follow the instructions. The admit cards will not be sent by post to the candidates, according to the notification on the website. When a candidate downloads the admit card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id.

The candidate must carry their admit card on the day of examination along with the passport size photograph to show it for admission in the Examination Hall. Candidates must note that those who do not possess the valid Admit Card will not be allowed to enter the Examination Hall.

This exam is conducted for the students aspiring to become doctors and get admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Medical/Dental Colleges across the country which runs with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. This year the exam is scheduled to take place on May 6.

NEET Admit Cards 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website – cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Admit Card NEET(UG)-2018’ under ‘Online Service’ tab

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the details like registration number and Date Of Birth in the respective fields

Step 5: Follow the other instructions to access the admit card

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the admit card and keep it for future purposes

Here are other details:

Name of the exam: NEET 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test)

Name of the board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official website: cbseneet.nic.in

Languages in which NEET 2018 will be conducted: Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada among others.

NEET 2018 exam pattern

• The medical entrance test shall consist of one paper in all languages

• Total number of questions: 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology)

• Candidates will be given four options with a single correct answer

• The duration of test would be three hours

NEET 2018: Important dates

Admit Card: Released on April 17, 2018

Date of exam: May 6, 2018

Display of answer key: After May 6, 2018

Result declaration date: By June 5, 2018

Important note:

• The Admit Card is an important document required by the candidates appearing in the exam and the candidates will now to allowed to sit for the exam if they do not have their admit cards.

• It will have the candidate’ s Roll Number, Name, Father’s Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.

• The candidate should carefully examine the Admit Card downloaded by him/her for all the entries made therein.