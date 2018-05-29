CBSE NEET 2018 results likely to be declared on June 5 at cbseneet.nic.in; check details, how to check

CBSE NEET 2018: The exam was conducted on 6 May.

CBSE NEET 2018: The result of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is likely to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on June 5 at cbseneet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of NEET as soon as the results have been declared to check the same. Once the NEET results have been declared, the all India counselling for medical aspirants will take place from June 12. The exam was conducted on 6 May by CBSE. NEET is conducted annually by the board for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges that are running with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note-

CBSE NEET 2018: How to check National Eligibility and Entrance Test results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET at cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, now click on the link that says “CBSE NEET result”

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check the result and download the same for future

CBSE NEET 2018: Counselling Details-

1. CBSE will provide All India Rank. The results will be given to DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India to provide the same to admitting authorities.

2. Concerned admitting authorities will invite applications for counselling and merit list shall be drawn based on All India Rank by the admitting authorities subject to their applicable rules.

CBSE NEET 2018: Reservation of seats and admission in Medical/ Dental Colleges-

1. An All India merit list and All India Rank of the qualified candidates shall be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test and candidates shall be admitted to MBBS/BDS courses from the said list only by following the Existing Reservation Policies.

2. All admission to MBBS/BDS courses within the respective categories shall be based solely on marks obtained in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

3. All other existing eligibility criteria for admission to Medical/Dental Colleges shall be applicable as per Rules and Policies of the State/UT/Institution/University concerned.