CBSE NEET 2018: Answer keys, OMR sheets released; how to download at cbseneet.nic.in

The CBSE will display the Answer Key, Images of OMR and Responses to the questions marked by the candidates and Test Booklet Code of the candidates from 25.05.2018

CBSE NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer keys, OMR sheet for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 at cbseneet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the test can visit the official website of NEET to check the same. The website currently shows a message saying, ‘The CBSE will display the Answer Key, Images of OMR and Responses to the questions marked by the candidates and Test Booklet Code of the candidates from 25.05.2018.’ The board has also issued a Public notice for the same stating that the Answer Keys, Image of OMR and Response to the questions marked by the candidates along with the test booklet of the candidates have now been displayed on the official website.

The notice adds that the candidates can check the Answer Key, scanned image of their OMR sheet and responses and the test booklet code by logging into their account using their user ID (Registration No.) and Password on NEET website as per schedule. It adds that the candidates who are willing to challenge the Answer Key, OMR grading of their OMR sheet and Test Booklet Code may do so by paying processing charges of Rs 1000/- per Answer Key/ per response/ Test Booklet Code. Only online challenges within the due period as mentioned in the notice and with processing charges will be considered. Candidates need to note that the processing charges are non-refundable.

CBSE NEET 2018: Important dates-

Display of Answer keys: May 25 to May 27 till 5 PM

Display of OMR sheets and Response: May 25 to May 27 till 5 PM

Display of Code of Test Booklet: May 25 to May 27 till 5 PM