CBSE moves Madras HC against order mandating NCERT books for schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed an appeal in the Madras High Court challenging a single judge order mandating schools affiliated to CBSE to adhere to NCERT prescribed syllabus and books alone. Admitting the appeal by the CBSE yesterday, a division bench of Justices M Venugopal and M Nirmal Kumar ordered issuance of notice to the National Council of Educational Research And Training (NCERT), Centre and directed the original petitioner advocate M Purushothaman to file counter by August 6. The CBSE submitted that the appeal is only against the direction to prescribe only NCERT books and not any other books published by private publishers.

“We are not assailing the order against homework till class 2,” it said. The matter relates to a petition filed by Purushothaman seeking direction to the CBSE to ensure that all the schools under its purview follow only the NCERT prescribed syllabus books.

Allowing the plea by Purushothaman, Justice N Kirubakaran had directed the CBSE not to give home work to children up to class 2 as prescribed by the NCERT and strictly follow the syllabus and books provided by the council alone for other classes. Challenging the order, the CBSE moved the high court.