CBSE makes 75 per cent attendance for Class 10, 12 board exams

The students who will have less than 75 per cent attendance will not be allowed to appear for their board examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now made 75 per cent attendance compulsory for class 10 and 12 in the upcoming board exams 2020. All the school affiliated to CBSE will have to calculate the attendance of the students appearing for the exam till January 1, 2020.

The board has also issued a notification to the schools stating that any case of shortage of attendance should be submitted by January 7, 2020. The regional offices of the board will communicate back if there is any deficiency within January 15, 2020.

The students who will have less than 75 per cent attendance will not be allowed to appear for their board examination. Those who have a legit reason for the shortage of attendance will have to submit the relevant documents to the concerned authorities. The board has also stated that all the attendance regularisation request made without following standard operating procedure will not be entertained.

In the recent circular issued by the central board, it has listed out five ‘valid reason for condonation of shortage of attendance’ which are — Prolonged illness, Loss of father/ mother or some similar incident of serious nature leading to student’s absence from school, Authorised participation in sports at national level organised by CBSE/ SGFI and Authorised participation in sports at national/ international level organised by recognised parents. However, in all the cases students have to provide with valid documentation to support their claims.

Both the board exams of class X and XII conducted by CBSE will start from February 15. The 10th board exams will continue till March 20, whereas the exams for 12th standard will continue till March 30. This year, the board has introduced several new procedures in its board exam, from lesser number of question to two-part maths exam in class 10 — Standard Maths Exam and Basic Math Exam, from which a student can choose.