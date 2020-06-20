CBSE likely to clear Class 12 students without exams; check details

It is not feasible to conduct exams from July 1 to July 15 given the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

With board examinations for Class 12 students being postponed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may let the students graduate via a special marking scheme. According to a report by the Indian Express, if the students are not satisfied with the new marking scheme of CBSE, they may take an exam later in the year so they can improve their performance. Some of the exams, which were to be held in March this year were postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak and were stated to be taken in July. However, CBSE has proposed an alternate method, the report said.

Citing some government sources, IE report said that it is not feasible to conduct exams from July 1 to July 15 given the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country. The board believes that if the examinations are further postponed, it may put the students at a disadvantage and impact their admission in higher education institutions. It is to note that around 19 states and union territories in India including Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have already conducted Board examinations for Class 12 students.

In such a scenario, those states that are already done with their school exams will soon start their admission process for universities/ colleges and CBSE students may miss their chance to apply considering if exams are postponed beyond July 15, the report underlined. Therefore, it is crucial for CBSE to come up with an alternative that does not turn out to be a disadvantage for students.

Further, according to the report, CBSE has been discussing it with the HRD Ministry and is likely to come up with the final announcement on this matter by next week. The board has to also responded to a plea in Supreme Court where the feasibility of holding exams in July is being questioned by many parents.

To be sure, the pending exams for Class 12 students include Computer Science (old and new), Hindi (core and elective), Geography, Business Studies, Sociology, Information Technology, Bio-Technology and Information Practice (old and new). While these exams can be scrapped in July, the report said that national entrance exams like JEE (Main and advanced) and NEET are expected to be postponed as they will not be scrapped.