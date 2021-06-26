CBSE launches in-house portal ‘DADS’; makes applying, printing duplicate academic documents online

Students who have appeared in examinations on and prior to 2016 need to apply for the same providing details

Students once part of institutions affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education can now easily get their hands on duplicate academic documents like marksheet, migration certificates etc on losing any or all of these, ending the cumbersome process of applying to regional officials, and sending demand drafts for the same.

The new duplicate academic document system (DADS) will help students get duplicate copies of the documents if they have lost them or have been mutilated. The major initiative was taken as the Covid-19 situation made it inconvenient for the students to follow the earlier process where applications were sent and documents were received via post.

The portal is aimed at eliminating human contact and the physical presence of the students required so far and cut short the travel time and energy spent by the pupil and their parents who now can apply for these online.

How to apply for academic documents online

Log in to https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx

The website comes with four tabs, Digital Document, Printed Document, Track Application, and Fee Circular.

Students should note, the digital certificates of CBSE examinations conducted in or after 2017 are available in DigiLocker and they can login into the application to get the certificates.

Students who have appeared in examinations on and prior to 2016 need to apply for the same providing details like session, Class, roll no on Admit card, school code, email ID, and Mobile no. The application fee is Rs 100 per document. Candidates wanting documents by post, will have the regional office on receipt of the application, print academic documents, and dispatch them through speed post.

Applicants can also check the live status of their application process and dispatch details.

This portal however will give an option to students for both digital copy as well as a printed copy of the academic document to choose from. Candidates can also print an academic document by providing fees, (up to 5 years Rs 250, more than 5 to 10 years -Rs 500 and more than 10 years -Rs 1000. )