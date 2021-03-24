CBSE launches competency based assessment framework aligned with NEP for classes 6 to 10

In the first phase selected Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, UT Chandigarh and private schools across the country will participate in the programme which will be rolled out to all 25,000 CBSE schools in India by 2024.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday launched a competency-based assessment framework for classes 6-10 for three subjects — English (reading), Science, and Maths.

The framework is a part of the CBSE Competency Based Education Project that aims to replace the existing rote learning model as directed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) over the next 2-3 years.

“The new National Education policy 2020 envisages a significant shift in the education ecosystem in India. It aims at preparing students for the 21st century and lays emphasis on competency-based education rather than an education which tests rote learning.

“The CBSE has had a collaboration with British Council and three UK agencies, Cambridge, NARIC and Alphaplus who are helping CBSE in attaining this objective. The work has already started, and significant progress has been made and we do look forward to this co-operation and working with British Council in the future,” CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja said.

The framework is the basis for a larger project exercise currently underway where 40 assessment designers, 180 test item writers and 360 master trainer mentors are being trained in using this framework to create model question bank and collection of ideal lesson plans.

In the first phase selected Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, UT Chandigarh and private schools across the country will participate in the programme which will be rolled out to all 25,000 CBSE schools in India by 2024.

Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council, said “Education and research collaboration is central to the India-UK relationship.

The reformed assessment framework will support high quality teaching for both an improved learning experience and outcomes for all students in CBSE schools”.

“Our extensive work with government agencies in India over the past few decades and our links across the whole UK education network, meant we were able to propose a framework that will not only bring international assessment standards to Indian schools, but accompany it with an implementation roadmap tailored for India. We are committed to working closely with the CBSE and indian school system stakeholders in the last mile delivery of the project,” she said.