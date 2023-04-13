CBSE launches 10th, 12th sample papers, question bank based on latest updates in NCERT books 2023-24

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched grades 10th and 12th sample papers and question bank for students who will now have access to a comprehensive and up-to-date resource that aligns with the latest updates in the NCERT books 2023-24 academic session.

One of the highlights of the CBSE 10th and 12th question bank is its alignment with the latest updates in the NCERT books 2023-24. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently revamped the content of history textbooks by removing certain chapters that focused on the Mughal Empire.

Which chapters have been removed from History NCERT Textbooks?

The recently erased chapters from the NCERT books 2023-24 “Themes of Indian History-Part II” are related to the Mughal Courts during the 16th and 17th centuries. Several chapters have been removed from the syllabus of grades 11th and 12th, including ‘Central Islamic Lands’, ‘Confrontation of Cultures’, ‘The Industrial Revolution’, ‘Rise of Popular Movements’, and ‘Era of One-Party Dominance’.

Additionally, chapters from the grade 10 NCERT books 2023-24 ‘Democratic Politics-II’, such as ‘Democracy and Diversity’, ‘Popular Struggles and Movements’, and ‘Challenges to Democracy’ have been reduced.

CBSE class 10 and 12 syllabus 2023-24

There are no changes in this syllabus from last year’s curriculum. You can download the CBSE grade 10 and 12 Syllabus 2023-24 from their official website. It’s better to first check the syllabus thoroughly before planning a schedule for preparation.

CBSE sample paper class 10 and 12 2023-24

CBSE used to upload the official sample papers on the official website in July. But, this time, as the new session started CBSE has not only launched the CBSE grades 10 and 12 syllabus 2023-24 but it has also launched the CBSE sample paper.

The sample paper will comprise all the types of questions that can be asked in the upcoming board exams. By reviewing the sample paper you can get an idea about the paper pattern and type of questions asked from each concept.

Moreover, these sample papers will also help you understand the weightage of a particular topic that can come in upcoming board exams. Practicing through the sample papers will help you understand your weak areas and will help you improve on them.

