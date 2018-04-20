CBSE justifies decision against conducting class 10 Maths re-exam in HC, cites this reason

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that the decision to not conduct re-exam of Class 10 Mathematics paper was taken after conducting a trend analysis of Science, Maths and English papers. (PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that the decision to not conduct re-exam of Class 10 Mathematics paper was taken after conducting a trend analysis of Science, Maths and English papers. The board said that they can’t put lakhs of students in difficulty just for one student who wanted a re-exam of Maths paper. A bench of Justices Gita Mittal and C Hari Shankar raised several questions to the student who has been seeking re-conduct of the exam. The court asked the counsel for the student as to what was the difficulty and anxiety about the Maths exam and why a fresh exam was being insisted upon.

The bench asked the counsel how the student was affected by the decision of not conducting a re-test. The court further said that when they are asking for such a radical relief, one has to see it in an overall perspective. During the hearing, the bench said the counsel should call the student in the court as it wanted to know why a fresh examination was being sought. The bench said that the board has done a trend analysis of not only Maths paper but also Science and English to ascertain that there are no spikes of leakage.

The court, which listed the matter for further hearing on July 23, noted that the petition does not utter one word on the prejudice caused to the student and that sometimes advocates must look at larger public interest. CBSE’s advocate Amit Bansal placed the records relating to the board’s decision not to conduct re-examination of class 10 mathematics paper.

CBSE had earlier on April 17 announced that there will no re-examination of class 10 Maths paper in Delhi NCR and Haryana. “Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper and keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana,” Anil Swarup, Secretary, HRD Ministry, had then said.