CBSE joins hands with Microsoft to train 1000 teachers | Apply before September 9 to participate

CBSE joins hands with Microsoft to train 1000 teachers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in association with Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd. is all set to conduct a training session for 1000 teachers soon. The training session will be a part of the Capacity Building Programmes with which both CBSE and Microsoft aim to introduce the latest technologies for improving access to and use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools. Interested teachers who wish to apply for this programme can visit the official website of CBSE to read the full notice or can directly click at https://bit.ly/2Zmt6Bn to fill the registration form for the same. It is to be noted that each school can nominate only 2 teachers for this training programme.

Last Date to register – September 9, 2019

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools will help teachers to integrate technology into teaching, use digital technologies safely, enhance the learning experiences and improve the 21st-century skills of all students. During this programme, learners will be provided real project-based learning environment so that they can gain in-depth practical knowledge of the Microsoft Office 365. The training will also include some aspects of Artificial Intelligence, gamification through Minecraft, collaborative tools such as Teams, Flipgrid, OneNote.

Benefits of the Programme –

Seamless Coordination with the Cloud-based Tools

Use Cloud Drive, Digital Story Telling, connect with global educators, planning classroom activities

Handling diverse learners in the classroom.

Use digital literacy tools to support students’ reading, writing, and fluency development.

Handling virtual sessions through Teams.

Create Bots using Microsoft Cognitive Services

Opportunity to become Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) and earn recognition on Microsoft Educator Community through e-badges and certificates on various technologies.

How to register for Capacity Building Programmes

Each of the selected school shall nominate 2 teachers for the training program and register them using the link: https://bit.ly/2Zmt6Bn.