​​​
  3. CBSE JEE Main Result 2018: Check list of toppers here

CBSE JEE Main Result 2018: Check list of toppers here

The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains paper-one were announced on Monday, with Bhogi Suraj Krishna of Andhra Pradesh coming out as the topper.

By: | Published: April 30, 2018 9:21 PM
CBSE JEE Main Result 2018, CBSE JEE Main Result 2018 toppers, CBSE JEE Main Result 2018 toppers list, cbse jee mains, cbse jee main result 2018, cbse jee result 2018, cbse jee main 2018 answer key, cbse jee admit card 2018, jee main result date 2018, jee mains, jee main answer key The offline exam was held at 113 cities, and online at 258 cities across the nation.

The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains paper-one were announced on Monday, with Bhogi Suraj Krishna of Andhra Pradesh coming out as the topper. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the exam which is followed by the JEE (Advanced), conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology. K. V. R Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh and Parth Laturia from Rajasthan were on the second and third positions.

A total of 11,35,084 registered for the paper-one held on April 8, 15, and 16 in online and offline mode. The offline exam was held at 113 cities, and online at 258 cities across the nation. Out of those appeared, a total of 2,31,024 qualified for the JEE (Advanced). The results of paper-two are expected to be announced on Tuesday. The entrance examination has two papers — paper one is for B.E and B.Tech and paper two for B. Arch. and B. Planning aspirants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top