CBSE JEE Main Result 2018: Check list of toppers here

The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains paper-one were announced on Monday, with Bhogi Suraj Krishna of Andhra Pradesh coming out as the topper. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the exam which is followed by the JEE (Advanced), conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology. K. V. R Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh and Parth Laturia from Rajasthan were on the second and third positions.

A total of 11,35,084 registered for the paper-one held on April 8, 15, and 16 in online and offline mode. The offline exam was held at 113 cities, and online at 258 cities across the nation. Out of those appeared, a total of 2,31,024 qualified for the JEE (Advanced). The results of paper-two are expected to be announced on Tuesday. The entrance examination has two papers — paper one is for B.E and B.Tech and paper two for B. Arch. and B. Planning aspirants.