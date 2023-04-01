CBSE introduces continuous professional development drive for teachers.

A special initiative has been launched by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to enhance the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of teachers. The National Education Policy 2020 suggests that each school should ensure that its teachers participate in a minimum of 50 hours of CPD. The CBSE by-laws also require teachers to take part in at least 25 hours of training programmes conducted by the Board annually, while the remaining hours can be completed through other sources arranged by the Education Departments of the respective States/Union Territories, according to an official statement.

“CBSE has established 16 Centres of Excellence in different parts of the country with a focus on In-service Training of teachers of all CBSE affiliated schools. COEs conduct Training under two categories: Generic and Subject Specific. There are 23 training courses aligned with classes X and XII subjects while there are 22 generic courses ranging from Adolescent Education Program, Art Integration, Inclusive Education, Happy Classrooms, Cyber Safety and Security and more”, a CBSE statement said.

The statement further said, “Recently 124 Secondary and Senior Secondary Government schools in Ladakh, UT have been affiliated with CBSE. 1000 Government schools in Andhra Pradesh have also come under the fold of CBSE. As more and more Government, Government Aided, Public Private Partnership schools get affiliated with CBSE, it is imperative for the Board to handhold the teachers in these schools through this transition period by giving special training in collaboration with the respective Education Departments of concerned State/UT.”

A high-powered Committee was established by the CBSE to advise on enhancing the quality of training for teachers. As a result, the CBSE has decided to offer training programmes for teachers in Government, Government Aided, and Public Private Partnership schools affiliated with CBSE starting from April 2023, the statement mentioned.

Moreover, to ensure that every Government teacher receives adequate training, each State/UT/Body will create a centralised Annual Training Calendar from April to March, tailored to their specific training needs. The Board/State Government or Government/Regional Teachers Training Institutions will organise a minimum of 25 hours of training for each teacher, with the remaining 25 hours of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) to be arranged by the school itself, the statement added.

