CBSE in dock again! Contempt petition against board over high fee for Class 10, 12 answer sheets

CBSE has been approached against for contempt of the Supreme Court’s orders following the exorbitant fee of Rs. 1200 for accessing photocopies of evaluated answer sheets.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is in trouble again for charging high fees to provide evaluated answer sheets to students. As per Livelaw, CBSE has been approached against for contempt of the Supreme Court’s orders following the exorbitant fee of Rs. 1200 for accessing photocopies of evaluated answer sheets. The petition filed by Whistle for Public Interest (WHIP) which is an organisation of young lawyers that promotes transparency and accountability in the affairs of public authorities in India.

In the petition, WHIP cofounders Kumar Shanu and Paras Jain have alleged that this is in violation of the apex court judgement passed in the case of CBSE and Aditya Bandhopadhyay’s case where it had ruled that an answer-sheet would fall under the ambit of ‘information’ under Section 2(f) of the Right to Information Act, 2015, ruling that students have a fundamental and legal right to access.

This is the second contempt petition in as many years that WHIP has filed against CBSE, on the very same issue. While hearing that petition, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and PC Pant had, in an order passed in August 2016, directed CBSE to scrupulously observe the directions made by the court in its 2011 judgment in CBSE v. Aditya Bandhopadhyay.

But, the CBSE in a notification dated May 31, prescribed a fee of Rs. 1000 for obtaining photocopies of answers sheets of Class 10 students, whereas Class 12 students have to shell out Rs. 1200. As per the petition, the CBSE had released a similar notification last year as well. The petition read: “Alleged Contemnor has published an arbitrary and unfair notification bearing number CBSE/Coord/2018/F.11 dated 31/05/2018 wherein the Alleged Contemnor has prescribed the same exorbitant fee of Rs 1000/- (X Class) and Rs 1200/- (XII Class) for obtaining the evaluated answer-sheets copies, which is a Contempt of this Hon’ble Court.”

The petition, filed by WHIP co-founders said, “the Alleged Contemnor even being the state-run education board and having the responsibility of educating a large section of the society, is blatantly violating law of the land laid down by this Hon’ble Court. This wilful disobedience is not only resulting into infringement of the fundamental and legal rights of students every year but also the Contempt of this Hon’ble Court.”