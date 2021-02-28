CBSE, ICSE, State Board Exams 2021: PM Modi shares important message for worried students

Modi said he will be having ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ like every year, where some tips are expected to be shared.

Students are bracing themselves for the final board examinations and practicals. The exams this time will not take place in the same manner as they always have, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. Addressing this in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme today (February 28, 2021), Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to encourage the students. PM Modi said that students will soon be appearing for their exams and suggested, “Remember, you’ve to be a warrior and not a worrier.”

To boost students’ confidence, PM Modi added this is the time to prepare for exams smartly while taking good sleep and managing time and play. He asked students to go take the exam “gleefully and come back with a smile.” According to the prime minister, students should think that they just have to compete with themselves and not others. He further urged students to not stop playing as those who manage play between such schedules are the ones that blossom. During overall exams, smart methods of memorization as well as revision have to be adopted for students to do well.

To address some concerns of students as to how they should prepare, Modi said he will be having ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ like every year, where some tips are expected to be shared. However, before this is organised, PM Modi asked all parents and teachers to share their tips and experiences with students that can help them in exams. He said that parents and teachers can also share these experiences on MyGov platform along with the Narendra Modi app.

According to PM Modi, this year, not only students but parents and teachers will also be invited for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ and all the information regarding this has been posted on MyGov app. The app indicates how to participate, win prizes or get an opportunity to discuss some concerns with the PM himself. He said more than one lakh students along with 40 thousand parents and 10 thousand teachers have shown interest in this as Modi promises to share some of the newly added mantras for examination for times like these when the nation is battling COVID-10 pandemic side-by-side.