CBSE hikes registration fees for Class 10, 12 board exams

Students who are appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year, be prepared to shell out more money for registering yourself for the exam. CBSE has hiked its examination fees for Class X and Class XII by 200 percent and 40 percent respectively, and now stands at Rs 1,500 for each, the board announced in a statment earlier this week.

Apart from this, the board has also doubled the migration fees, which was earlier Rs 150, to Rs 350. Candidates who did not pass their exams in the previous attempt and are seeking readmission will now have to spend Rs 5,000.

Although it can be assumed that students in private schools might not be affected much but the fee hike by the CBSE could severely affect students in government schools. For Class 10 students, the registration fee has been hiked by more than 200 percent and 40 percent for students appearing for Class 12. It must be noted that the fees have been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200 for SC/ST students.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi declared in June that they would pay the CBSE board exam registration fee of students in Class X and Class XII government schools, however, it is being reported that the funding arrangements are still being worked out. The Delhi government also promised to reimburse the student if they have already made the payment.

Candidates must note that the last date for making payment towards the CBSE registration fees is October 15, post which a fine of Rs 2,000 would be levied.

Many parents and teachers have expressed their displeasure against the exorbitant hike. However, CBSE has defended the decision saying that the fees have been hiked after five years.