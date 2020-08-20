CBSE goes for ‘virtual inspection’ of schools for upgradation of affiliation amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Centre will constitute fresh inspection committees for virtual inspection.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the facility of virtual inspection of schools for up-gradation of affiliation. This step by CBSE will be a relief to schools in the challenging times of Covid-19. In normal times, the Board appoints an Inspection Committee for physical inspection of the school in order to assess the suitability of the school for upgradation of affiliation. However, the physical inspection of schools which have applied for upgradation of affiliation has been held up in the current pandemic situation in which schools are not functional.

The Ministry of Education says that these schools are already affiliated with the Board and due to the natural increase in the number of students in higher classes, they are facing hardship due to non-conduct of inspection.

It is in this backdrop, the Ministry of Education on Thursday allowed Virtual Inspection for upgradation of secondary/senior secondary level for cases registered upto session 2021-22 (i.e cases of upgradation registered for session 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively). The Centre will constitute fresh inspection committees for this.

“Virtual inspection will prove to be a beneficial step in the educational interest of children, saving time spent on the physical inspection and ensuring a quick and smooth process of school affiliation,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education.