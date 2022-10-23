CBSE focus on fostering entrepreneurial skills through curriculum at schools

By Madhur Gupta

The days of just technical expertise in any field are long gone and each educational institution whether it is a school, a college or a university are making a conscious choice of creating and fostering ‘forever learners’. Keeping these ethos in mind and with the government’s National Education Policy batting for comprehensive learning, CBSE curriculum is now fostering entrepreneurship skills.

With the growth of globalisation, the demand for entrepreneurship education has also increased and there is a need for more students who can provide creative and smart solutions to complex issues.

Entrepreneurship is the ability to develop and run a business that solves a problem and entrepreneurship has emerged as a demanding subject. Entrepreneurship has become increasingly attractive in the current economic climate.

In addition to generating jobs, entrepreneurship contributes to economic growth. It is therefore an excellent idea to offer entrepreneurship classes to young minds in order to boost their problem-solving abilities.

Understanding Entrepreneurial Skills

Entrepreneurial skills encourage young learners and students to be more curious, collaborative, creative & innovative and have reasoning abilities. It also teaches them interpersonal and communication skills besides having a willingness for risk management, innovation, adaptability and good networking abilities.

Today, CBSE has projects and chapters included within the curriculum framework that encourage the entrepreneurial approach in students and enhance this type of learning which is beneficial for their future careers and lives.

Besides providing an ample opportunity for inter-disciplinary learning, CBSE curriculum also inculcates the value of becoming a ‘lifelong learner’ and developing robust social and emotional skills which are an integral part of entrepreneurship.

CBSE curriculum has also integrated the concept of ‘holistic’ learning that focuses on learning outcomes, teamwork and other factors. These have been designed to not only plug gaps in learning but also be in sync with modern times and the changing environment.

Again, these developments and new changes are a part of the entrepreneurial mindset and hold the key to a successful future.

Now, let’s talk about the impact of teaching entrepreneurial skill set to students

• Opportunity: There’s an opportunity for growth everywhere and in the end, it’s about identifying the right kind of opportunity. That’s a significant learning for young students as they approach situations with an open mind and a solutions-oriented approach

• Tackling curve balls that come your way: Entrepreneurship is also about rising to the occasion and dealing with unforeseen challenges, taking risks, managing risks and attempting to find solutions in the worst of times. In short, it makes students ready to deal with anything with a relaxed mind

• People Skills: These skills help in fostering bonds and provide students essential skills about dealing with people, situations in real-life scenarios. It also provides an opportunity to polish communication skills along with developing good listening skills, empathy, negotiation and an understanding of diverse people in diverse cultures

• Career growth: Whether self-employed or a part of a workforce anywhere, students learn that career growth is not just about acing theory but it’s about being an all-rounder and a people’s person. It’s also a great way to continue being innovative and creative.

Besides giving an emphasis on co-scholastic activities, CBSE curriculum encourages students to develop strong values and set a base for their future life. CBSE is a student friendly board whose curriculum also makes room for fun learning and cognitive skills with interactive material. Both of these also enhance entrepreneurial skills and give the students an extra edge in their learning and knowledge.

The curriculum also encourages students to participate in extra curricular and sports activities with equal elan. The idea is to be more holistic and encourage a thinking process. This again leads to sharpening of entrepreneurial skills as students widen their horizons of thinking and are able to find, ideate, create and implement a solutions oriented mindset which is also a critical skill for handling any unforeseen situation.

The author of this article is principal, Genesis Global School.

