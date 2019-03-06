CBSE files FIR over fake news on exam paper leaks, asks Delhi Police to take strict action

CBSE has set up monitoring of confidential material and live web streaming from examination centres, time-based tracking as well as geo-tagging.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is currently holding board examinations for students of Class 10 and 12, has contacted the Delhi Police over resurfacing rumors of CBSE exam paper leak. The board filed an FIR with the Delhi Police and requested the police to “take strict action against the menace of fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks”, news agency ANI reported.

Senior PRO, Rama Sharma, took to Twitter and requested the Delhi police to look into the fake news reagrding leak of CBSE exam question papers. The CBSE is currently holding Class 10 and 12 board examinations for this year’s academic session.

The move by the board comes after it was caught in the midst of a huge controversy last year after the two question papers from Class 10 and Class 12 – Mathematics and Economics respectively – were leaked before the exams. The leaks forced CBSE to conduct Class 12 economics paper again for all students.

This time, it seems CBSE is extra cautious when it comes to plugging paper leaks and has taken several measures to check any leakage. The Board has set up monitoring of confidential material and live web streaming from examination centres, time-based tracking as well as geo-tagging. Before the exams began, CBSE had notified about the proper process of reporting any paper leak. The CBSE Board exams began from 15th of February 2019.

As per reports, the board has come across many false reports on YouTube and other social media platforms which claim that original question papers of Accountancy and Chemistry for Class 12th, and Mathematics, English, and Science of Class 10th is available for download.

As per a report by ANI, 18,27,472 students will take CBSE Class 10 Board exam- 10,70,579 boys, 7,56,893 girls and 22 transgenders. For class 12, 12,87,359 students are appearing for – 7,48,498 boys, 5,38,861 girls and 6 transgenders.

Rama Sharma, Senior PRO, wrote to Delhi Police saying, “CBSE requests Delhi Police to take suitable and strict action against the menace of fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks. FIR has been filed today in this connection.”