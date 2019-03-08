CBSE files another police complaint after video on social media falsely claims paper leak

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday filed another police complaint against alleged “fake news regarding paper leaks” circulating on social media.” The Board has located more uploads on YouTube falsely claiming to have access to original question papers of subjects and filed another complaint to seek action against miscreants under provisions of IPC and IT Act.

“The Board also seeks the cooperation of public not to believe the fake, unverified news and help in maintaining the sanctity of examinations at all cost,” a senior CBSE official said. She said the Board has taken several security initiatives in order to conduct examinations in a smooth manner. “To avoid panic and confusion several advisories have been issued for parents and students,” she added.

The CBSE had on Wednesday approached the Delhi Police in connection with circulation of fake news about paper leaks following which an FIR was registered. The Board had in February advised students and parents to be aware of any rumours on social media ahead of board examinations and not panic.

The CBSE Class 12 exams began on February 15 and will conclude on April 3. Class 10 exams began on February 21 and will end on March 29. According to police, an FIR has been registered in this connection under relevant sections.