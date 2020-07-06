CBSE, Facebook join hands to teach students about online safety; brings AR class for 10,000 teachers

The board will also introduce a second phase which will bring AR as well as digital safety programs for 30,000 students for each category. (Representative image)

CBSE, Facebook online classes: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with social media platform Facebook to train thousands of students and teachers online. According to the Board, there are two training curriculums- one on ‘digital safety and online well-being’ which is designed for school students and other is on ‘Augmented Reality’ for 10,000 teachers. CBSE has initiated the registration process from today and can register till July 20. The notice said that course for students on digital well-being will start from August 6 whereas the augmented reality programme will kickstart on August 10.

It is to note that nomination of teachers as well as students to enroll in these programmes will be done by schools and colleges. A certificate will be issued to those who will attend these classes. CBSE clarified that this is the first phase of such training. The board will also introduce a second phase which will bring AR as well as digital safety programs for 30,000 students for each category.

According to the board, there is a need to deal with issues pertaining to growth in internet access. Challenges like online abuse, misinformation, bullying, fake news and internet addiction have become a serious concern. “The ability to navigate through these challenges and situations has become more vital than ever,” said CBSE adding that therefore, it has partnered with Facebook India in order to launch comprehensive training programmes free of cost.

It further said that the new curriculum covers many aspects including mental health, privacy, safety and Instagram’s Guide for Building Healthy Digital Habits. This is believed to make students more responsible as digital users and help them identify and report harassment and threats.

Meanwhile, CBSE had earlier introduced a handbook for school students that discuss cyber security and teach them about online abuse.