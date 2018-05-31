CBSE Exams: Does Maths paper give you nightmares? This new step may ease your tension

The logic given for the proposal is that the students who don’t intend to pursue the study of Mathematics would be able to avoid the tag of being weak in the subject.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may start taking two different examinations for the Mathematics papers for classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th in future. Under the new system, the largest education board in India is planning two separate examination for these classes – on easy and one tough – so that students who don’t wish to study further can appear for the easier one, a report by Hindustan Times says.

If the proposal gets CBSE nod, it will be shared with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The NCERT is the organisation which is responsible for framing school curriculum.

The formula is used by a number of boards globally. For example, Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSCE) has the facility where students can pursue either general course available for all, or the one where the student needs to be more academically able.

The proposal will also require a nod from the University Grants Commission (UGC) so that the student doesn’t face a problem while applying for higher studies.

Earlier this year, the government had formed a committee to suggest measures to combat mathematics phobia among students. The decision was taken after a national survey of state-run schools revealed “fear complex” about the subject. Speaking to media, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said, “One thing has come up in the National Assessment Survey 2017 that students have fear complex about maths.” He added that government has formed a committee under Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama to see how to remove that fear complex so that the students see it as a friendly subject.