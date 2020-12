The details about the CBSE exams and other modalities would be announced on the last day of the year 2020. (Photo: The Indian Express)

CBSE Exams 2021: Attention all CBSE students! Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has a major update for you. Amid growing concerns voiced by the CBSE students regarding the lack of clarity over the exam schedule, the Education Minister took to Twitter and posted a message for the CBSE students. In a brief post, Pokhriyal said that the CBSE Class X and XII exam schedule would be announced on December 31st. The details about the exams and other modalities would be announced on the last day of the year 2020. Earlier, some CBSE students had voiced their agitation. Before Pokhriyal, the CBSE had hinted on the dates saying that the Class X and XII CBSE exams will not be conducted before March.