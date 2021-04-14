CBSE Class 10 board exams cancelled, CBSE class 12 exams postponed amid uproar over Covid surge; details inside

CBSE Class 10 Exams May 2021 cancelled

Concerned over the spiralling Covid1-9 cases and the demands of the students, opposition urging for deferring CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi over meeting with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has decided to postpone the Class 10th & 12th exams in May.

Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams” a press release said. The decision for conducting the Class 12th exams will be taken later, after reviewing the situation by the Board on June 1st, the Ministry of Education said.

The Class10 and 12 exams were scheduled to begin on May 4 and held through mid-June. The exams would be in the “offline-written mode” and the exam centres will be increased, the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) said in February at a time daily Covid cases in India had dropped to fewer than 15,000 a day.

CBSE officials had earlier told Indian Express that it is considering delaying exams or other measures keeping the rising cases in mind. Outcomes of PM Modi’s discussion with the Union Minister now seals the deal regarding the same.

More and more people are voicing their concerns about CBSE exams during a raging pandemic and centres turning to be Covid hotspots. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has already written to the central government requesting to cancel the exams to prevent lakhs of students, invigilators, life from being exposed to infection.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Board has postponed their Class 10 and Class 12 Board examination after discussion with students, parents teachers and elected representatives of various parties and will be writing to the national Boards like CBSE and ICSE to delay exams.

Last year, CBSE had to cancel the board exams for some subjects, and the result was declared based on a special scheme. This year, the entire academic session has been held online.

India has logged a record spike of over 1.84 lakh Covid cases on Tuesday, April 13 and registered more than 1000 deaths.