CBSE exam pattern: Board likely to make this important change for Class 10 students

Published: May 15, 2019 7:32:16 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education is also mulling methods to diversify current format of objective questions carrying one mark each.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is mulling changes in the Class 10 examination pattern by decreasing the number of objective questions and seeking elaborate answers to ensure creative writing and discourage rote learning. “The changes will be part of the routine review exercise ahead of exams. Once the changes are finalised, sample papers will also be released so students get an idea and also get to practice the same before exams,” a senior CBSE official said. Board experts are considering if they can reduce the number of questions and increase the marks for each question and encourage students to write detailed answers.

“It won’t be an overhaul of the entire question paper but minor changes and students have nothing to worry about,” the official added. The board is also mulling methods to diversify current format of objective questions carrying one mark each.

