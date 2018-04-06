​​ ​
CBSE exam: HRD Ministry warns students, parents against ‘fake leak mafias’

The HRD Ministry has warned students and parents against "fake leak mafias", saying a purportedly leaked political science paper is doing rounds on social media.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2018 3:21 PM
The Ministry had last week announced the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper on April 25.

The HRD Ministry has warned students and parents against “fake leak mafias”, saying a purportedly leaked political science paper is doing rounds on social media. Examination for the board’s Class 12 Political Science paper was held today. “Fake leak mafias are at it again. Students and parents are advised not to fall prey to such mischiefs. The political science paper purported to have been leaked is fake. Similar attempts were made in the past to disrupt smooth conduct of CBSE exams,” HRD’s School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said. The HRD Ministry has set up a “high-powered committee” to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations, following the alleged leak of the Class 10 mathematics and the Class 12 economics papers.

The Ministry had last week announced the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper on April 25. It had said the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for the Delhi-NCR region and Haryana in July. However, it decided against conducting the latter.

