CBSE Exam Dates 2021: Don’t fall for viral social media posts, Board warns students

The board clarified that it is yet to decide on exam dates. (Photo source: IE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification regarding board exam dates of classes 10 and 12 after some reports claim that the board exam 2021 will be held in March. Some social media posts have gone viral which claim that board exam dates have been declared and ask students to get ready. The board clarified that it is yet to decide on exam dates. Social media posts started doing rounds a day after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal hinted at several changes in CBSE board exams this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The notice issued by the Board on Thursday said that the information provided in social media posts is not correct and most likely to create panic amongst students, parents, teachers, and schools.

Issuing the notice, Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said that dates for CBSE board exams 2021 mentioned in social media posts and some news papers are not correct. “It has come to our notice that dates/months for starting of Class 10 and Class 12 board and practical exams are being circulated. The dates being circulated are not correct, hence, can create panic. The board has yet to decide exam dates,” he said.

The Board has also sent this notice to all the affiliated schools and other stakeholders. It said that for any official information related to exam dates of Class 10 and Class 12, students are parents should visit the official website of the CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE in the notice said that it is fully aware of the condition of the students and their guardians in the time of coronavirus pandemic. “We are aware of the situation and therefore we will take decisions only after consultation with all the stakeholders and the final decision will be communicated through the official website of the board at an appropriate time.