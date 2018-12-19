CBSE exam dates 2019: Class 12th practical examination dates released at cbse.nic.in, check details

CBSE exam dates 2019 released!

CBSE exam dates 2019: The wait is over for class 12th students as the much awaited Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the practical exam dates for intermediate students at cbse.nic.in. Those who are registered under the board to appear for the board examinations in the coming months are advised to visit the website and check the dates. Along with the practical exam dates, information relating to internal assessment has also been released.

The notice released by the board states that every year “the practical examinations for eligible regular candidates are from January 16 to February 15.” However, in 2019 the practical exams will be conducted from Jan 16 to Feb 15 for all cities except for Allahabad. Practical examinations for students in the city of Allahabad will begin from January 1, 2019 itself on account of Kumbh Mela celebrations.

It further states that that “as examinations in skill-based subjects and few other academic subjects which are being opted by a small number of students will commence from later half of February 2019, practical examinations in all such subjects should be completed within the 1st half of February 2019.” The notice adds that the practical exams should be conducted invariably in 2 sessions in a day if the number of students who are to appear for the exam is more than 20.

While instructing the schools regarding the uploading of the marks, the notice says that the marks should be uploaded on the date of examination from the school where the practical examination will be conducted by an external examiner.