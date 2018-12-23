CBSE exam date 2019 for class 12, 10 released at cbse.nic.in, check full date sheet

By: | Updated: December 23, 2018 10:58 PM

CBSE exam date 2019: The much-awaited board exam date sheet for Class 10th and 12th have been released at cbse.nic.in by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Check full list now.

cbse, cbse exam date 2019, cbse.nic.in, cbse date sheet, cbse date sheet 2019, cbse full date sheet, cbse exam date 2019 class 12, cbse exam date 2019 class 10, cbse exam date 2019 class 10 time table, cbse date sheet 2019 class 12, cbse date sheet 2019 class 10, Central Board of Secondary Education, education newsCBSE board exam date 2019 for class 10, 12 released at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE exam date 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the much awaited board exam dates for class 10th and 12th at cbse.nic.in. Students who are to appear for the same can visit the official website of the board now to check the full date sheet of the respective classes and then mark their calenders accordingly. It should be noted that this year the class 12th board examination will commence on February 15 and continue until April 3. Whereas, the class 10th exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. The board has issued exam dates almost in time, only seven weeks are left for the exams to start.

The exams will commence at 10:30 am every day and end at 1:30 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes from 10.15 -10.30 A.M.(15 minutes) to read the question paper carefully. According to a public notice released by the board, the last date “This year, as Board has also decided to conduct the examination of skill subjects in the latter half of Feb 2019, efforts were made to declare the Date Sheet at the earliest.” Students should check the board examinations dates mentioned below and also take a note of the same.

CBSE exam date 2019: Full date sheet for class 12th students-

Friday, 15th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
Hind.Music Mel.Ins
Office Procedure & Practices
Olericulture

10.30 AM- 1.00 PM
Garment Construction
Textile Chemical Processing

Saturday, 16th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
Carnatic Music Mel Ins
Bharatnatyam Dance
Odissi Dance
Mohiniyattam Dance
Agriculture
National Cadet Corps
Office Communication
Applied Physics
Food & Beverage -Cost & Control
Laboratory Medicines
Retail Operations
Information Storage & Retrieval
Advance Front Office Operations
Cost Accounting
Marketing
Derivative Mkt Operations

10.30 Am – 1.00 PM
Basic Pattern Development

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Shorthand English
Shorthand Hindi
Ac & Refrigeration Ii
Child Health Nursing

Monday, 18th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Carnatic Music Voc
Knowledge Tradition & Practices
Engineering Science
Mechanical Engineering
Basic Concepts Of Health & Disease & Medical Termi
Food Services
Geospatial Tech
Clinical Biochemistry & Microbiology
Retail Services
Lib Rary Sys & Res.Mgmt
Front Office Operations
Trvl Ag & T Op Bus
Basic Horticulture
Bus.Opertn & Admn
Design & Innovation
Fin. Accounting
Salesmanship

10.30 AM- 1.00 Pm
Beauty & Hair
Fabric Study
Trad Indian Textile
Op & Mnt Of Comm Dev
Const Technology
Security

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Radiography Ii

Wednesday, 20th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Hindustani Music Per Ins
Fashion Studies
Floriculture
Taxation

10.30 AM – 1.00 Pm
Insurance
Auto Engineering
Midwifery
Printed Textile
Database Mgmt Appl

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Ac & Refrigeration Ii

Thursday, 21st February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Hindustani Music Vocal

Friday, 22nd February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Health Centre Management
Capital Market Operations

10.30 AM – 1.00 Pm
T Shoot& Mnt Of Ee

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Electrical Machine

Saturday, 23rd February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Banking

10.30 AM – 1.00 Pm
Autoshop Rpr & Pr
Holistic Health

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Elect. Appliances

Monday, 25th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Mass Media Studies
U The Ev&Forms Of Mass Media

Tuesday, 26th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Food Prod-Iii
Cr&Com Proc Mm

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Typography &Ca – Eng
Typography &Ca – Hindi

Wednesday, 27th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Food Prod -Iv

10.30 AM- 1.00 PM
Web Applications

Saturday, 02nd March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
English Elective-N
English Elective-C
English Core

Tuesday, 05th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Physics

Wednesday, 06th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Accountancy

Thursday, 07th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Geography
Biotechnology

Friday, 08th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Punjabi
Bengali
Tamil
Telugu
Sindhi
Marathi
Gujarati
Manipuri
Malayalam
Odia
Assamese
Kannada
Arabic
Tibetan
French
German
Persian
Nepali
Limboo
Lepcha
Telugu – Telangana
Tangkhul
Japanese
Bhutia
Spanish
Mizo

Saturday, 09th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Hindi Elective
Hindi Core

Monday, 11th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Sociology

Tuesday, 12th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Chemistry

Thursday, 14th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Business Studies

Friday, 15th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Biology

Saturday, 16th March 2019

10.30 AM- 12.30 Pm
Painting
Graphics
Sculpture
App /Commercial Art

Monday, 18th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Mathematics

Tuesday, 19th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Political Science

Saturday, 23rd March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Sanskrit Elective
Legal Studies
Sanskrit Core

Monday, 25th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
History

Tuesday, 26th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Urdu Elective
Kathak Dance
Urdu Core

Wednesday, 27th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Economics

Thursday, 28th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Informatics Prac.
Computer Science

Friday, 29th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Psychology

Saturday, 30th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Physical Education

Monday, 01st April 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Engineering Graphics
Home Science

Tuesday, 02nd April 2019
Philosophy

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
Entrepreneurship
Human Rights And Gender Studies
Theatre Studies
Library & Info. Science

Wednesday, 03rd April 2019
Multimedia & Web T
Intro To Hosp Mgmt

The board has finalised the exam dates keeping in mind that the dates of competitive examinations may not coincide with the Boards examinations. The dates have been announced in advance so that the students may get more time for preparations by early announcement. The Delhi University admission schedule as per orders of the Hon’ble High Court, Delhi.

