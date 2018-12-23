CBSE exam date 2019 for class 12, 10 released at cbse.nic.in, check full date sheet

CBSE board exam date 2019 for class 10, 12 released at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE exam date 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the much awaited board exam dates for class 10th and 12th at cbse.nic.in. Students who are to appear for the same can visit the official website of the board now to check the full date sheet of the respective classes and then mark their calenders accordingly. It should be noted that this year the class 12th board examination will commence on February 15 and continue until April 3. Whereas, the class 10th exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. The board has issued exam dates almost in time, only seven weeks are left for the exams to start.

The exams will commence at 10:30 am every day and end at 1:30 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes from 10.15 -10.30 A.M.(15 minutes) to read the question paper carefully. According to a public notice released by the board, the last date “This year, as Board has also decided to conduct the examination of skill subjects in the latter half of Feb 2019, efforts were made to declare the Date Sheet at the earliest.” Students should check the board examinations dates mentioned below and also take a note of the same.

CBSE exam date 2019: Full date sheet for class 12th students-

Friday, 15th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

Hind.Music Mel.Ins

Office Procedure & Practices

Olericulture

10.30 AM- 1.00 PM

Garment Construction

Textile Chemical Processing

Saturday, 16th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

Carnatic Music Mel Ins

Bharatnatyam Dance

Odissi Dance

Mohiniyattam Dance

Agriculture

National Cadet Corps

Office Communication

Applied Physics

Food & Beverage -Cost & Control

Laboratory Medicines

Retail Operations

Information Storage & Retrieval

Advance Front Office Operations

Cost Accounting

Marketing

Derivative Mkt Operations

10.30 Am – 1.00 PM

Basic Pattern Development

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm

Shorthand English

Shorthand Hindi

Ac & Refrigeration Ii

Child Health Nursing

Monday, 18th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Carnatic Music Voc

Knowledge Tradition & Practices

Engineering Science

Mechanical Engineering

Basic Concepts Of Health & Disease & Medical Termi

Food Services

Geospatial Tech

Clinical Biochemistry & Microbiology

Retail Services

Lib Rary Sys & Res.Mgmt

Front Office Operations

Trvl Ag & T Op Bus

Basic Horticulture

Bus.Opertn & Admn

Design & Innovation

Fin. Accounting

Salesmanship

10.30 AM- 1.00 Pm

Beauty & Hair

Fabric Study

Trad Indian Textile

Op & Mnt Of Comm Dev

Const Technology

Security

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm

Radiography Ii

Wednesday, 20th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Hindustani Music Per Ins

Fashion Studies

Floriculture

Taxation

10.30 AM – 1.00 Pm

Insurance

Auto Engineering

Midwifery

Printed Textile

Database Mgmt Appl

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm

Ac & Refrigeration Ii

Thursday, 21st February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Hindustani Music Vocal

Friday, 22nd February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Health Centre Management

Capital Market Operations

10.30 AM – 1.00 Pm

T Shoot& Mnt Of Ee

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm

Electrical Machine

Saturday, 23rd February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Banking

10.30 AM – 1.00 Pm

Autoshop Rpr & Pr

Holistic Health

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm

Elect. Appliances

Monday, 25th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Mass Media Studies

U The Ev&Forms Of Mass Media

Tuesday, 26th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Food Prod-Iii

Cr&Com Proc Mm

10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm

Typography &Ca – Eng

Typography &Ca – Hindi

Wednesday, 27th February 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Food Prod -Iv

10.30 AM- 1.00 PM

Web Applications

Saturday, 02nd March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

English Elective-N

English Elective-C

English Core

Tuesday, 05th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Physics

Wednesday, 06th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Accountancy

Thursday, 07th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Geography

Biotechnology

Friday, 08th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Punjabi

Bengali

Tamil

Telugu

Sindhi

Marathi

Gujarati

Manipuri

Malayalam

Odia

Assamese

Kannada

Arabic

Tibetan

French

German

Persian

Nepali

Limboo

Lepcha

Telugu – Telangana

Tangkhul

Japanese

Bhutia

Spanish

Mizo

Saturday, 09th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Hindi Elective

Hindi Core

Monday, 11th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Sociology

Tuesday, 12th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Chemistry

Thursday, 14th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Business Studies

Friday, 15th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Biology

Saturday, 16th March 2019

10.30 AM- 12.30 Pm

Painting

Graphics

Sculpture

App /Commercial Art

Monday, 18th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Mathematics

Tuesday, 19th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Political Science

Saturday, 23rd March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Sanskrit Elective

Legal Studies

Sanskrit Core

Monday, 25th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

History

Tuesday, 26th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Urdu Elective

Kathak Dance

Urdu Core

Wednesday, 27th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Economics

Thursday, 28th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Informatics Prac.

Computer Science

Friday, 29th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Psychology

Saturday, 30th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Physical Education

Monday, 01st April 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm

Engineering Graphics

Home Science

Tuesday, 02nd April 2019

Philosophy

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

Entrepreneurship

Human Rights And Gender Studies

Theatre Studies

Library & Info. Science

Wednesday, 03rd April 2019

Multimedia & Web T

Intro To Hosp Mgmt

The board has finalised the exam dates keeping in mind that the dates of competitive examinations may not coincide with the Boards examinations. The dates have been announced in advance so that the students may get more time for preparations by early announcement. The Delhi University admission schedule as per orders of the Hon’ble High Court, Delhi.