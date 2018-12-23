CBSE exam date 2019 for class 12, 10 released at cbse.nic.in, check full date sheet

CBSE exam date 2019: The much-awaited board exam date sheet for Class 10th and 12th have been released at cbse.nic.in by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Check full list now.
CBSE exam date 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the much awaited board exam dates for class 10th and 12th at cbse.nic.in. Students who are to appear for the same can visit the official website of the board now to check the full date sheet of the respective classes and then mark their calenders accordingly. It should be noted that this year the class 12th board examination will commence on February 15 and continue until April 3. Whereas, the class 10th exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. The board has issued exam dates almost in time, only seven weeks are left for the exams to start.
The exams will commence at 10:30 am every day and end at 1:30 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes from 10.15 -10.30 A.M.(15 minutes) to read the question paper carefully. According to a public notice released by the board, the last date “This year, as Board has also decided to conduct the examination of skill subjects in the latter half of Feb 2019, efforts were made to declare the Date Sheet at the earliest.” Students should check the board examinations dates mentioned below and also take a note of the same.
CBSE exam date 2019: Full date sheet for class 12th students-
Friday, 15th February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
Hind.Music Mel.Ins
Office Procedure & Practices
Olericulture
10.30 AM- 1.00 PM
Garment Construction
Textile Chemical Processing
Saturday, 16th February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
Carnatic Music Mel Ins
Bharatnatyam Dance
Odissi Dance
Mohiniyattam Dance
Agriculture
National Cadet Corps
Office Communication
Applied Physics
Food & Beverage -Cost & Control
Laboratory Medicines
Retail Operations
Information Storage & Retrieval
Advance Front Office Operations
Cost Accounting
Marketing
Derivative Mkt Operations
10.30 Am – 1.00 PM
Basic Pattern Development
10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Shorthand English
Shorthand Hindi
Ac & Refrigeration Ii
Child Health Nursing
Monday, 18th February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Carnatic Music Voc
Knowledge Tradition & Practices
Engineering Science
Mechanical Engineering
Basic Concepts Of Health & Disease & Medical Termi
Food Services
Geospatial Tech
Clinical Biochemistry & Microbiology
Retail Services
Lib Rary Sys & Res.Mgmt
Front Office Operations
Trvl Ag & T Op Bus
Basic Horticulture
Bus.Opertn & Admn
Design & Innovation
Fin. Accounting
Salesmanship
10.30 AM- 1.00 Pm
Beauty & Hair
Fabric Study
Trad Indian Textile
Op & Mnt Of Comm Dev
Const Technology
Security
10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Radiography Ii
Wednesday, 20th February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Hindustani Music Per Ins
Fashion Studies
Floriculture
Taxation
10.30 AM – 1.00 Pm
Insurance
Auto Engineering
Midwifery
Printed Textile
Database Mgmt Appl
10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Ac & Refrigeration Ii
Thursday, 21st February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Hindustani Music Vocal
Friday, 22nd February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Health Centre Management
Capital Market Operations
10.30 AM – 1.00 Pm
T Shoot& Mnt Of Ee
10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Electrical Machine
Saturday, 23rd February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Banking
10.30 AM – 1.00 Pm
Autoshop Rpr & Pr
Holistic Health
10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Elect. Appliances
Monday, 25th February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Mass Media Studies
U The Ev&Forms Of Mass Media
Tuesday, 26th February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Food Prod-Iii
Cr&Com Proc Mm
10.30 AM – 12.30 Pm
Typography &Ca – Eng
Typography &Ca – Hindi
Wednesday, 27th February 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Food Prod -Iv
10.30 AM- 1.00 PM
Web Applications
Saturday, 02nd March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
English Elective-N
English Elective-C
English Core
Tuesday, 05th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Physics
Wednesday, 06th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Accountancy
Thursday, 07th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Geography
Biotechnology
Friday, 08th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Punjabi
Bengali
Tamil
Telugu
Sindhi
Marathi
Gujarati
Manipuri
Malayalam
Odia
Assamese
Kannada
Arabic
Tibetan
French
German
Persian
Nepali
Limboo
Lepcha
Telugu – Telangana
Tangkhul
Japanese
Bhutia
Spanish
Mizo
Saturday, 09th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Hindi Elective
Hindi Core
Monday, 11th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Sociology
Tuesday, 12th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Chemistry
Thursday, 14th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Business Studies
Friday, 15th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Biology
Saturday, 16th March 2019
10.30 AM- 12.30 Pm
Painting
Graphics
Sculpture
App /Commercial Art
Monday, 18th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Mathematics
Tuesday, 19th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Political Science
Saturday, 23rd March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Sanskrit Elective
Legal Studies
Sanskrit Core
Monday, 25th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
History
Tuesday, 26th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Urdu Elective
Kathak Dance
Urdu Core
Wednesday, 27th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Economics
Thursday, 28th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Informatics Prac.
Computer Science
Friday, 29th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Psychology
Saturday, 30th March 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Physical Education
Monday, 01st April 2019
10.30 AM- 1.30 Pm
Engineering Graphics
Home Science
Tuesday, 02nd April 2019
Philosophy
10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
Entrepreneurship
Human Rights And Gender Studies
Theatre Studies
Library & Info. Science
Wednesday, 03rd April 2019
Multimedia & Web T
Intro To Hosp Mgmt
The board has finalised the exam dates keeping in mind that the dates of competitive examinations may not coincide with the Boards examinations. The dates have been announced in advance so that the students may get more time for preparations by early announcement. The Delhi University admission schedule as per orders of the Hon’ble High Court, Delhi.
