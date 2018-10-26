CBSE exam 2019: Good news for students! Class 10, 12 papers to be easier this year; here’s what board has planned

CBSE exam 2019! (IE)

CBSE exam 2019: In a move aimed at providing relief to students of Class 10 and 12 ahead of the board examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to provide more internal choices to the students. Yes! You read their right. As per the Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme released on the official website- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in , the board has decided to make changes in the examinations this year. As part of the proposed change, there will be an increase in the internal choices that are provided to the students in the question paper. The choices will be increased in some subjects for classes 10 and 12 only.

The increase will up the choices for candidates by 33 percent in all the sections and for each type of questions. Candidates can refer to the recently released Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme to get some hands-on practice. Meanwhile, the CBSE board recently revamped its entire Affiliation Bye-Laws. This has been sone for a speedy, hassle-free and transparent procedure. Currently, more than 20700 schools are affiliated to the board.

Listed below are the subjects where CBSE will be providing more internal choices-

Class-X-2019

1. Hindi Course-A

2. Hindi Course-B

3. Science

4. Social Science

5. Mathematics

6. Elements. Of Business

7. Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy

8. Carnatic Music Vocal

9. Carnatic Music Melodic Instrumental

10. Carnatic Music Percussion Instrumental

11. Hindustani Music Vocal

12. Hindustani Music Melodic Instrumental

13. Hindustani Music Perscussion Instrumental

14. Home Science

15. Sanskrit

Class-XII-2019

1. Economics

2. Physical Education

3. Business Studies

4. Accountancy

5. English Core

6. Hindi Elective

7. Carnatic Music Vocal

8. Carnatic Music Instrumental (Melodic)

9. Carnatic Music (Per. Ins. Mridangm)

10. Hindustani Music Vocal

11. Hindustani Music Melodic Instrumental

12. Hindustani Percussion Instrumental

13. Painting

14. Graphics

15. Sculpture

16. Applied/Commercial Art

17. Dance-Kathak

18. Dance-Bharatnatyam

19. Dance-Kuchipudi

20. Dance-Odissi

21. Dance-Manipuri

22. Dance-Kathakali

23. Hindi Core

24. Mathematics

25. Physics

26. Chemistry

27. Informatics Practices-Old

28. Legal Studies

29. Computer Science-Old

30. History

31. Political Science

32. Geography

33. Psychology

34. Sociology

35. Entrepreneurship

36. Biology

37. Biotechnology

38. Sanskrit Elective

39. Sanskrit Core

40. Home Science

More about CBSE exam 2019:

The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct the class 10 and 12 board examinations in February/March/April next year. However, the board is yet to release the exam dates on the official website.