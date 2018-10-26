CBSE exam 2019: Good news for students! Class 10, 12 papers to be easier this year; here’s what board has planned

CBSE exam 2019: In a move aimed at providing relief to students of Class 10 and 12 ahead of the board examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to provide more internal choices to the students.
CBSE exam 2019: In a move aimed at providing relief to students of Class 10 and 12 ahead of the board examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to provide more internal choices to the students. Yes! You read their right. As per the Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme released on the official website- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in , the board has decided to make changes in the examinations this year. As part of the proposed change, there will be an increase in the internal choices that are provided to the students in the question paper. The choices will be increased in some subjects for classes 10 and 12 only.
The increase will up the choices for candidates by 33 percent in all the sections and for each type of questions. Candidates can refer to the recently released Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme to get some hands-on practice. Meanwhile, the CBSE board recently revamped its entire Affiliation Bye-Laws. This has been sone for a speedy, hassle-free and transparent procedure. Currently, more than 20700 schools are affiliated to the board.
Listed below are the subjects where CBSE will be providing more internal choices-
Class-X-2019
1. Hindi Course-A
2. Hindi Course-B
3. Science
4. Social Science
5. Mathematics
6. Elements. Of Business
7. Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy
8. Carnatic Music Vocal
9. Carnatic Music Melodic Instrumental
10. Carnatic Music Percussion Instrumental
11. Hindustani Music Vocal
12. Hindustani Music Melodic Instrumental
13. Hindustani Music Perscussion Instrumental
14. Home Science
15. Sanskrit
Class-XII-2019
1. Economics
2. Physical Education
3. Business Studies
4. Accountancy
5. English Core
6. Hindi Elective
7. Carnatic Music Vocal
8. Carnatic Music Instrumental (Melodic)
9. Carnatic Music (Per. Ins. Mridangm)
10. Hindustani Music Vocal
11. Hindustani Music Melodic Instrumental
12. Hindustani Percussion Instrumental
13. Painting
14. Graphics
15. Sculpture
16. Applied/Commercial Art
17. Dance-Kathak
18. Dance-Bharatnatyam
19. Dance-Kuchipudi
20. Dance-Odissi
21. Dance-Manipuri
22. Dance-Kathakali
23. Hindi Core
24. Mathematics
25. Physics
26. Chemistry
27. Informatics Practices-Old
28. Legal Studies
29. Computer Science-Old
30. History
31. Political Science
32. Geography
33. Psychology
34. Sociology
35. Entrepreneurship
36. Biology
37. Biotechnology
38. Sanskrit Elective
39. Sanskrit Core
40. Home Science
More about CBSE exam 2019:
The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct the class 10 and 12 board examinations in February/March/April next year. However, the board is yet to release the exam dates on the official website.
