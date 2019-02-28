CBSE exam 2019: Board warns students against rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter

By: | Published: February 28, 2019 10:08 PM

cbse, cbse exam 2019, cbse exam date 2019, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, cbse board exam 2019, cbse.nic.in, fake videos, fake messages, board examinations, education newsCBSE board examination 2019!

The CBSE has advised students and parents to be aware of any rumours on social media ahead of board examinations and not panic. “It has been noticed in the past that certain unscrupulous elements spread rumours by posting fake videos and messages on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms, obviously with the intention of spreading confusion and panic among students, parents, schools and public,” the CBSE Controller said in a public notice.

“Persons involved in such activities are warned and advised to restrain themselves from such activities. In case, any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate necessary actions will be taken as per law,” he added.

Also read| JIPMER 2019 PG registration now open at jipmer.edu.in for July session; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also appealed public in general to cooperate with it for the smooth conduct of exams by not participating in spreading of rumours and baseless information. The CBSE Class 12 exams began on February 15 and will conclude on April 3. Class 10 exams began on February 21 and will end on March 29.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CBSE exam 2019: Board warns students against rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition