CBSE Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 exam schedule announcement on Feb 2, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

CBSE Exam 2021 Schedule: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2021 on February 2.

The announcement was made after an interaction with officials of CBSE Sahodaya Schools. The meeting, which started at 2 pm, was attended by around 1000 representatives of CBSE-affiliated schools.

Pokhriyal has already announced the Board exam dates for classes 10 and 12. The CBSE board exams 2021 are scheduled to take place from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The exam will be conducted in the written/offline mode.

The minister had said that results are expected to be announced by July 15. According to the announcement made by him, schools can start internal assessment and practical exams from March 1.

— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021



Practical exams are usually conducted in January but this time it has been delayed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. There are several CBSE-affiliated schools that have already conducted pre-board exams online.

Despite concerns over mutated strain of the coronavirus, Pokhriyal had made it clear that the CBSE Board exams will be not be conducted online. There are around for lakh students who will appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2021.

Earlier, the board was forced to conduct the exams in a staggered manner due to the coronavirus-imposed lockdown to curb the outbreak of the highly-infectious disease. Exams for some of the subjects were held in the month of July.



Schools remain closed since March last year and were partially opened in some states from October 15. However, few states decided to keep them closed considering the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.