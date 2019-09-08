CBSE exam 2020: All about Class 10th, 12th application process for private candidates

CBSE board exam 2020!

CBSE exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the registration (application) process for the students of class 10th and 12th at cbse.nic.in. Candidates who are planning to appear for the board examination as private candidates can get the applications forms filled on the official website now. The application form is available on the official website of CBSE. It is to be noted that the board will only accept the form online. No offline format will be accepted by the board.

Last date – September 30, 2019

Who can appear as a private candidate for the CBSE board exam 2020 –

1. Students who failed CBSE exam 2019 that was held in February – March

2. Students who have ‘Compartmental Result’ in the CBSE Main Exam 2019 and in July 2019 Exam

3. Students who have cleared the CBSE Board Exam 2019 held in March / July but want to improve their score can also re-appear for the 2020 Board Exam

4. Students who wish to appear for an Additional Subject and clear the exam

Main features of Online Registration –

1. The registration forms and application fees will be accepted in online mode only.

2. No application shall be accepted after the last date.

3. No application shall be accepted without fee.

4. Fees for all activities will be accepted only through digital payments mode i.e. Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card (both National/ International).

5. No fee shall be accepted in offline mode i.e DD/ Postal Order /Money order/ cheque etc.

6. For the Examination – 2020, examination centre will be allotted as per the address filled in the online form.

7. Candidates of 2018 or before will need to submit the details on the online application/portal.

More information –

The board along with the main examination in the months of February/March/April will also be conducting examination for:

1. Candidates who have been declared FAIL in 2019

2. Candidates who have been placed in COMPARTMENT in July 2019

3. Candidates who have been placed in COMPARTMENT in Main – 2019 examinations but did not appear in Compartment – July 2019 Examinations

4. Pass out candidates of 2019 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects

5. Pass out candidates of 2014 or after who wish to appear in an Additional subject.