CBSE exam 2019: From list of vocational subjects to Class 12 Maths, Physics syllabus; check details

CBSE board exam 2019!

CBSE exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the board examination for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the months of February and March/April next year. The board earlier in the month released the list of probable vocational subjects for the exams. It includes the names of examinations that are proposed to be conducted in the latter half of February 2019 and in the month of March/April, 2019. According to a notification released by the board, once the board receives the complete data of students who are set to appear for the exams in 2019, it will finalise the vocational subject list for February and March/April, after which the information will be communicated to the students.

The list includes 24 vocational subjects for Class 10 students and an 83 for class 12 students. These examinations are to be held in the month of February 2019. Along with this, it also has a list of 48 vocational subjects for Class 10 and 59 vocational subjects for class 12, exams for which are likely to be conducted in March 2019.

Syllabus details for all the other subjects and datesheets for the same will soon be released by the board on its official website at cbse.nic.in. Meanwhile, students can check the detailed syllabus for Class 12 Physics here.

CBSE class 12th Physics paper Syllabus-

1.Electrostatics

2. Current Electricity

3. Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

4. Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

5. Electromagnetic Waves

6. Optics

7. Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

8. Atoms and Nuclei

9. Electronic Devices

10. Communication Systems

CBSE class 12th Mathematics paper syllabus-

1. Relations and Functions

2. Inverse Trigonometric Functions

3. Matrices

4. Determinants

5. Continuity and Differentiability

6. Applications of Derivatives

7. Integrals

8. Application of Integrals

9. Differential Equations

10. Vector Algebra

11. Three Dimensional Geometry

12. Linear Programming

13. Probability

Students should note that the examination schedule and the full list of examination centres will be released by the board towards the end of the year on their official website.