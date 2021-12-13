CBSE drops controversial paragraph from Class 10 English paper after drawing flak about being ‘retrograde’

CBSe will give full marks to students after dropping question under controversy

The CBSE, on attracting criticism over a controversial comprehension of women, families and disciplining families on its class 10 English board exam paper has decided to drop the part as a whole and award all students marks for its accompanying questions. The board assured, full marks will be awarded to all appearing students for passage no. 1 for all sets.

The three-paragh long passage that featured in one set in Section a or reading section of the Class 10 English Term 1 board exam, was criticized for being “retrograde” and offensive to women.

On drawing flak from parents and political leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, the Board referred the matter to the experts and issued a circular on Monday stating that the passage has been dropped stating that it is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to setting paper.

Sonia Gandhi raised the issue during Lok Sabha’s Zero hour and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the said passage, review into this “gravest lapse” and along with it an apology from the government. Rahul Gandhi called the question “typical RSS -BJP ploys” that can destroy the future and morale of the youths.

Soon after the exam, excerpts from the passage were shared on social media platforms and went viral. The netizens called the board for supporting “regressive”, “sexist and “misogynistic” opinions”. Even the hashtag “#CBSEinsultswomen” was also trending on Twitter.

This move by CBSE in reaction to of the social media outrage and buzz regarding the English question paper was welcomed by students and their parents as the notification clarified that the board decided to offer full marks to all candidates in every question set, also those who did not have to face the same passage.