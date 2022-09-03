CBSE urges UGC to accept class 12 marksheet-certificates available in DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct all universities and colleges to accept digital copies of the class 12 migration certificates as well as the marksheets-cum-passing certificates of students available in DigiLocker for admissions, an official statement said. Furthermore, the board has said that the documents in digital form are legally valid.

The board’s clarification came after some universities asked their students to submit a printed copy in paper of the migration certificate.

“It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper-printed copy of the migration certificate. Though the CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents such as marksheet-cum-passing certificate and migration certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher education institutions,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination controller said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 results on July 22, 2022. “Immediately after the declaration of the results, the marksheet-cum-passing certificates and migration certificates of students were made available in their DigiLocker. Both the documents available in DigiLocker are digitally signed by the controller of examinations,” Bhardwaj added.

DigiLocker is an Indian digitisation online service provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the Centre’s Digital India initiative.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the final guidelines for transforming colleges and universities into multidisciplinary institutions. Furthermore, the commission has prescribed three different approaches which include clustering of establishments located in proximity to each other.

The guideline aims to help state governments, institutions and universities frame appropriate policies and rules. In addition, the cluster system aims to help single stream institutions, which have a lack of financial resources.

With inputs from PTI.

