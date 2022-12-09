CBSE Date sheet 2023 for Class 10th and 12th to be released soon, check practical exams date, guidelines & more

CBSE Date sheet 2023 for Class 10th and 12th: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to conduct class 10th and 12th exams. According to the media reports, the exams will be conducted from February 15 across the country at various exam centres and the date sheets for the same can be released anytime. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard. All the students have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in for latest updates.

When will CBSE class 10th, 12th practical exams be held?

According to the official website, the practical exams for classes 10th and 12th will commence from January 1, 2023. The board has also issued some guidelines regarding practical examinations/internal assessments/projects for Class 10, 12 exam for 2022-23 academic session. The exam authority has issued guidelines for schools, parents and students and regional offices.

What are the CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2022 guidelines issued?

According to the official notice released by the board, the students & parents should ensure that their subjects of study must be correctly mentioned in the list of candidates submitted by the schools. The board has also guided students to be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical exams are to be conducted. The board will conduct the practical exams in one go. No further chance will be given. The practical exams will be conducted by the external board examiners.

Further, the board has instructed schools to cover the syllabus along with the necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of Internal Examiners. The board also instructed the schools to revise the syllabus to students before the conduct of the practical exams.

When will CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2022 admit card be issued?

The board will release the admit cards in due course of time. The students have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for latest updates.