CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10th & 12th: When will the date sheet be released?

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10th & 12th: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will soon release the date sheet for class 10th and 12th. The students awaiting for the datesheet for 2023 will be able to download their date sheets from the official website of CBSE – cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

While announcing the results for 2021-2022, the board had announced that the exams for 2023 will be conducted on February 15. Reports suggest that there are fake date sheet circulars going viralling on the internet. The Central Board of Secondary Education has denied it.

The controller of the exam, CBSE Sanyam Bhardwaj told Indian Express that the datesheet for Class 10th and 12th will be released in December. He further said that there is no chance of release of the datesheet now. Once, it would be released. The candidates will be able to download from the official website of CBSE.

CBSE Board 2023: Exam Syllabus

Sanyan Bhardwaj also spoke about CBSE Board 2023 syllabus. He said that unlike last year, the board will conduct the exams for 10th and 12th class based on 100 percent syllabus like it was in the academic year 2019-20. The candidates can download the sample papers available on the official website along with the marking scheme and download it from the official website – cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.