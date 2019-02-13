CBSE date sheet 2019: Good news for Class 10, 12 students! Board exams to be easier this year

CBSE date sheet 2019 now available at cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE date sheet 2019: Are you prepping to appear for this year’s board examinations? If yes, then there is some good news for you. This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to make the board exam papers easier. Yes, you read it right. The board has decided to make ‘student friendly’ question papers this year. This move has been aimed towards reducing the stress on students who are appearing for the board exams. As a part of its efforts, the board will be providing more internal choices to the students in the paper. The objective type questions will also be increased from 10% to 25%.

To understand this move better, candidates can visit the official website of the board and check out the Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme that are available at cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

However, there will be an increase in the internal choices of the question paper in some paper for class 10 and 12 only. This way, the increase in choices will up the student’s chance of success by 33 percent. One can get hands-on practice with the new pattern by referring to the Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme.

The board is also leaving no stone unturned to ensure that there is no repeat to incidents of question paper leaks this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education has framed a mechanism in order to track center superintendents on a real-time basis. This will be done through a mobile application as the center superintendents will be in charge of the of collecting the “confidential material” according to media reports.

A total of 18,27,472 students will be appearing for CBSE class 10 board examinations. Out of the total 10,70,579 students are boys, 7,56,893 are girls and 22 are transgenders. On the other hand, 12,87,359 students are set to sit for the Class 12th board examinations, out of this 7,48,498 are boys, 5,38,861 are girls and 6 are transgender.