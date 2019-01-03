CBSE curriculum update: Board set to include Artificial Intelligence for classes 8, 9, 10

CBSE has decided to include artificial intelligence, as a skill subject. The decision was taken in a recently held meeting of the board’s governing body.

Welcoming the new year with a new initiative, the Central Board of Secondary Education is set to introduce artificial intelligence as a subject in the curriculum of school students. The move is an attempt to mould the Indian education system and while making the students well-versed with today’s fast-growing technologies. This subject of artificial intelligence will be introduced for class 8, 9 and 10, as an optional subject.

According to Hindustan Times, the Board has decided to include artificial intelligence, as a skill subject. The decision was taken in a recently held meeting of the board’s governing body. Reports say that the idea of introducing AI as a subject germinated from a session conducted at the NITI Aayog, along with government’s policy think tank.

What is Artificial Intelligence?

It is the theory and development of computer systems able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence, such as translation between languages, speech recognition, visual perception and decision-making.

Why Artificial Intelligence?

This technology is growing rapidly globally and India is among the top 15 countries in the AI race. It, therefore, becomes important for such a technology to be included right from the school so that the school curriculums stay updated to the latest technologies and make everyone catch up with the tech race.

Where to study Artificial Intelligence in India?

Some of the universities in India offer Master courses in Artificial Intelligence. These are:

IIT Bombay

IISc Bangalore

ISI Kolkata

IIT Madras

University of Hyderabad

From 309 schools in 1962, CBSE now has 20299 schools in India and 220 in 25 foreign countries. Once implemented, it will be the first such initiative for school students in India.