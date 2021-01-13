CBSE CTET admit card 2020 released: Follow these steps to download

The CTET admit card is available on its official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. (Photo source: IE)

CBSE CTET admit card 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CTET admit card is available on its official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE CTET exam will be conducted across 135 cities of the country and is scheduled for January 31, 2021. Earlier, it was to be held in 112 cities but the number of examination centers has now been increased. It must be recalled that earlier the exam was scheduled for July 2020 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the official notification, candidates who are willing to appear in the exam will have the option to choose the city of their choice.

Once a student clears the CTET Exam 2020, he or she will be eligible to seek a job as a school teacher. There will two parts to the exam. Those who clear part-I of the exam can teach in classes from 1 to 5. However, those who want to teach in higher classes (from class 6 to class 12) will have to clear part-II of the exam as well.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads admit card

Step 3: Provide required credentials to log-in

Step 4: You will be able to see the admit card.

Step 5: Download the admit card and get a printout for further reference

To clear the CTET exam, candidates need to secure a minimum of 60 marks. The entire exam will be of total 150 marks. Child development and pedagogy are a must for both the papers and will be of 30 marks each. While the remaining parts of paper I will be environmental science and mathematics, subject-specific questions will be asked for paper II.