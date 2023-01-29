CBSE CTET 2023: Admit card for rescheduled exam released- Check how to download

Exam conducting body, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CTET admit card 2023 for the rescheduled examinations. All those applicants planning to appear for this exam can check the examination dates from the official website – ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023: Exam schedule

As can be seen from the official website, the exam dates have been rescheduled. Earlier, the exam was scheduled from January 11, 18 and 24, 2023 which has now been rescheduled due to some technical glitches.

The exam will now go on till February 7 in different cities across the country.

The details regarding the same have been such as exam dates, city allotted, have been made available on the official website. To know about the same, it is required that the candidate will have to visit the official website to find out.

CTET 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: First, visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTET Admit Card 2023 link there on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Finally, click on submit

Step 5: The candidate’s admit card will come up on the screen, cross check all the details

Step 6: Download and keep it for future use.

Other than this, candidates should make sure that they carry the admit card with themselves to the examination hall and don’t forget it.

CTET Exam is a national-level exam conducted by the CBSE. It is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of the candidates for appointment as teacher for Classes 1 to 8. The examination is conducted in two sessions – Paper 1 and Paper 2.

