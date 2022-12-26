CBSE CTET 2022 admit cards for December-January exams out; Here’s how to download

CBSE CTET 2022: The admit cards for the Common Education Board’s (CBSE) CTET examinations were released today. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination download their admit cards through the official website of the board, ctet.net.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted by the Central Board of Education for the recruitment of teachers in various Central Government schools like NVS/KVs and others. It was previously conducted in offline mode. Since last year, the board started conducting the test in an online format. This year it will be conducted from December 28 onwards. The validity of the test has been extended to a lifetime. Besides this, states that do not conduct TET examinations can also select candidates through the CTET.

The examinations will be carried out in a computer-based test format from December 2022 until January 2023. The first half of the tests will be conducted at 9:30 am and the second half at 2 pm. In both sessions, the exam will be conducted for two and a half hours.

The Paper-I examination will be conducted for candidates who are looking to become teachers of classes 1 to 5. Those who are planning on becoming a teacher for classes 6 to 8 will appear for both papers.

CBSE CTET 2022: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the CTET official website — ctet.nic.in.

Click on “Download Preadmit card CTET December 2022” on the home page.

Feed the fields with relevant details and submit.

Check and download the admit card.

They will also test the candidates’ critical thinking and problem-solving skills with parts of factual and conceptual knowledge. Candidates can take mock exams to understand the exam pattern better, available on the Home Page.

The correction window in the application form for change in choice of exam centre or any personal details from November 28 to December 3.

“Qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.” the official notification states.