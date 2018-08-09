CBSE compartment result 2018: Class 10 scores out at cbseresults.nic.in; how to check

CBSE compartment result 2018 for class 10 was declared on Thursday afternoon. (Source: CBSE website)

CBSE compartment result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced CBSE 10th compartment result 2018 on its official website – cbse.nic.in. The students who were eagerly waiting for their scores can now check them on the above-mentioned website. The board had conducted compartment examination results for class 10 on 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 23rd and 24th July 2018 for various subjects. The students are advised to download the result for future reference after checking their scores. The board had announced compartment result for class 12 on August 7.

CBSE compartment result 2018: Here is how to check

1. Go to the official website of the board – cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Look for the link that says Class 10 Compartment Results 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number and submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a printout for future use.

This year, the pass percentage for CBSE class 10 was reported at 86.70 per cent. Among regions, Thiruvananthapuram performed the best as 99.60 per cent candidates qualified from there. A total of 27476 students had scored more than 95% marks while 131493 students have scored equal to or more than 90% marks. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai reported a pass percentage of 97.37 while the pass per centage for Ajmer was 91.86 per cent.

About Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE:

The primary role of the board is to define appropriate approaches of academic activities in order to provide child-centric, stress-free and holistic education to all children without compromising on quality. It also analyses and monitors the quality of academic activities by collecting the feedback from different stakeholders. Its role also includes proposing plans to achieve quality benchmarks in school education consistent with the National goals.