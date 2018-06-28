CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2018: Class 10, 12 Datesheet released; check compartment form at cbse.nic.in

The compartment exams for Class 10 begins from 16 July, 2018 and will continue till 24 July, 2018. However, Class 12 students can appear for the compartment exam on July 16.

CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the date sheet for Compartment Examination for Class X and Class XII on the official website- cbse.nic.in. The date sheets can be found in pdf form on CBSE website. The compartment exams for Class 10 begins from 16 July, 2018 and will continue till 24 July, 2018. However, Class 12 students can appear for the compartment exam on July 16. While the result of Class 10 Compartment Exam is likely to be declared in the third week of August, that of Class 12 will be the second week of August. Candidates can fill the application form for CBSE Compartment Exam in the link given on the homepage.

CBSE 10th Compartment Date Sheet 2018:

CBSE 12th Compartment Date Sheet 2018:

Important points to remember for CBSE Compartment Exam 2018:

1. The Answer Books would be distributed to the candidates between 10.00 – 10.15 A.M during which the candidates would write their particulars on the Answer Book and the same shall be checked and signed by the Asstt. Supdt(s). At 10.30 A.M. the students will start writing the answer.

2. For date and time of practical examination, Private Candidates should contact the Principal of the school, where they appear for the theory examination on or before the day of theory examination.

3. Practical examination in respect of candidates failing in Practical is to be completed within a week after the theory examination is over.

CBSE Results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE class 12th result 2018 on 26 May, 2018. The CBSE Board result were declared on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The overall pass percentage for CBSE 12th result 2018 is at 83.01%. The top three regions were Trivandrum (97.32%), Chennai (93.87%) and Delhi (89%). Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, topped the exams with 499 marks out of 500.

CBSE class 10 result was declared on May 29 by CBSE on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. This year, more than 131493 students scored more than 90% marks while 27476 students secured over 95%. Thiruvananthapuram region topped with a pass percentage of 99.60% followed by Chennai with 97.37% and Ajmer was third with 91.86% in class 10 board exams. The overall CBSE 10th result pass percentage was 86.70% this year.