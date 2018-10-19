CBSE clears affiliation applications of 8,000 new schools

The recent move came after CBSE revised the bye-laws, thus simplifying the process and making it paperless to a large extent. (File Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly cleared around 8,000 pending applications for affiliation, some of them dating back to 2007. The recent move came after CBSE revised the bye-laws, thus simplifying the process and making it paperless to a large extent.

According to TOI report, in order to reduce the paperwork, the CBSE has brought down the requirement of documents from schools to just two while making it mandatory that all applications are disposed of in the same year. As per the earlier practice, as many as 14 documents were required at the time of application to seek CBSE affiliation.

The CBSE has also amended its affiliation norms, making it mandatory for affiliated schools to disclose fee structure and not levy any hidden charges in the garb of fees. The institution can also lose its affiliation in case it fails to abide by the revised rules of CBSE.

The revamped bylaws were released by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar on Thursday where he said that the focus was on a transparent and hassle-free process.

CBSE has brought many changes in the process of giving affiliation to the schools. The Board has avoided unnecessary duplication of NOC at the state level and centre level, union HRD minister said in a press conference.

The union minister said that from now, assessments for affiliation will be more outcome-based. Javadekar said that in future getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the state government along with a self-sworn affidavit by the applicant would be enough for the CBSE Board to process an application for affiliation.

The CBSE will not duplicate the process of physical infrastructure and resource inspection as they are already done by the respective state governments while issuing recognition to the schools under the RTE Act, TOI reported, quoting him as saying.