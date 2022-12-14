CBSE Classes 10th, 12th date sheet will not be released this week, details here

A CBSE official has told the Indian Express that the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will not be released this week. This comes amid the reports of the schedule being announced today. The official further warned the students to stay cautious against the fake date sheets available on the internet. “We are currently processing data of students, the date sheet will not be released this week,” Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj told IE. The date sheet will be available for all to access on the official website — cbse.gov.in — once it gets released.

CBSE board exam 2023: Important dates

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023: From January 1

CBSE Class 10, 12 theory exams 2023: From February 15

CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet: Not confirmed yet

CBSE board exam 2023 admit card: Not released yet

CBSE Class 10th & 12th Date Sheet: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE Datesheet for Class 10/Class12 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said in the Lok Sabha recently that class 10 will have 40 per cent competency based questions and class 12 will have 30 per cent competency-based questions. “In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based format,” Devi added, PTI reported.