CBSE classes 10,12 exams to begin from February 15, 2020

Updated: December 18, 2019 7:26:16 AM

While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.

CBSE announces dates for exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2020, the board announced on Tuesday. While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.

(More details awaited)

