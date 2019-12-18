CBSE classes 10,12 exams to begin from February 15, 2020

While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2020, the board announced on Tuesday. While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.
(More details awaited)
